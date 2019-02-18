Industry Leading on Tackling Gambling Harm

Current approaches to tackling gambling-related harm are sensible and effective, but the sector will be going further, says UKHospitality.

UKHospitality has responded to the Gambling Commission’s consultation on the National Responsible Gambling Strategy highlighting proactive work being carried out by the hospitality sector to tackle harms and promote responsible play.

The trade body has told the Gambling Commission that industry-led partnership schemes should be prioritised as part of the national strategy and significant changes only implemented on the basis of clear evidence.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The sector is being proactive in tackling issues around underage play and gambling-related harm. We take our responsibility seriously and we want to make sure that gambling takes place in a supervised environment.

“UKH regularly meets with other stakeholders, including the Gambling Commission, to work closely over shared areas of concern and develop best practice. With other hospitality representatives and our members, we have taken the initiative to work on an industry-led social responsibility code and enhanced staff training.

“We are committed to ensuring that staff receive the best possible training and that appropriate age verification schemes and messaging is promoted in venues. Many UKHospitality members also be make annual contributions to the important work of GambleAware.”