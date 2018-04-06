Inn Crowd Announce Showcase For Pubs

On Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th May 2018, Applause Rural Touring and Creative Arts East will present an Inn Crowd Showcase at the Sweet Dukebox Theatre as part of the Brighton Fringe.

The showcase is an opportunity for interested landlords, pub goers, other rural touring networks and all audiences with an interest in energetic, inspiring, inventive and interactive spoken word and live literature to experience a range of shows and performers who participate in the project.

There will be two ‘scratch’ performances on the Saturday followed by three shows on each evening at 6.15pm, 7.45pm and 9.15pm and there are full details of every performance here and tickets are £7 and £5 for consessions.

Inn Crowd is a unique arts project run throughout the South East and East of England, with the goal of supporting rural pubs to host spoken word-inspired live performances.

In partnership with Pub is The Hub, they coordinate and collaborate with some of the UK’s top artists and performers to provide pubs in rural areas with professional, high-quality, fantastic live entertainment, which in turn helps landlords to attract new customers, widen the experience for their regular customers, and reinforces the pub as a central, vibrant part of community life.

For a full list of what’s on and where please head to the upcoming events schedule here.