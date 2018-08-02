Innovate Foods Wins Silver at the BFFF Awards

Innovate Foods were delighted to receive the Silver award at the British Frozen Foods Federation awards ceremony in June 2018 for:

Best New Starter/Buffet/Appetiser Product with the Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese Soufflé.

The 25g Cheese soufflé was developed specifically with the busy kitchen in mind , baked from frozen in a matter of minutes saves time and energy ensuring the perfectly risen light fluffy soufflé is suitable for hot or cold buffet menus, as a starter, light bite or sharing platter giving versatile menu placement. For all product enquiries please contact sales@innovatefoods.co.uk