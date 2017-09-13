Innovative Chefs to Dazzle at UK’s FIRST Vegan Trade Show

Aldo Zilli, Christine Bailey, Ben Asamani, Nishma Shah among industry experts discussing best ways of incorporating plant-based dishes into mainstream catering.

A number of experts from the catering trade will be showcasing the delights of plant-based cooking as well as offering their insights into how best to integrate vegan meals into the major catering and hospitality trades, at the UK’s first dedicated vegan Trade show VegfestUK Trade on Friday October 20th 2017 at Olympia London.

Amongst the experts present at the Plant-Based Chefs Corner are:

Italian chef and Soho Radio host Aldo Zilli, alongside nutritionist, chef and author Christine Bailey, vegan caterer Shambhu’s founder Nishma Shah, 222 Veggie Vegan restaurant head chef Ben Asamani, Vantra restaurant founder and manager Lenny Phong, Amico Bio organic vegetarian Italian restaurant head chef Pasquale Amico, Tofurky chairman and founder Seth Tibbott, as well as vegan cheese maker Mel Rogers from Mel’s Kindness Kitchen.

Radio presenter, author and chef to the A listers Aldo Zilli specialises in Italian and vegetarian cuisine. Award-winning chef and restaurateur Aldo says;

“Catering for vegans and those that eat a plant based diet is an art form, and a specialised area, and as one of the first people to open a restaurant in the UK to cater for plant based diets, I know all about it.

I’m looking forward to sharing some of my secrets, experiences and recipes with you at the UK’s first dedicated vegan Trade and Media show, VegfestUK Trade on Friday Oct 20th at Olympia.”

It is the aim of the show organisers that delegates attending the Plant-Based Chefs Corner will take away lots of delicious vegan recipes and useful ideas for incorporating vegan editions of everyday favourites into their own catering and hospitality businesses, thus providing the public with an ever-growing repertoire of vegan options everywhere and making it easier for them to choose more compassionate vegan consumer choices 3 times a day.

The Plant-Based Chefs Corner is far from the be all and end all of VegfestUK Trade.

Other featured areas of interest to Trade and Media professionals include a Vegan Celebrity Zone with some of the biggest names in the vegan scene right now, a Vegan Health Clinic where leading health authorities discuss plant-based nutrition, a Vegan Business Support lounge tailored to independent business owners and startups, an Independent Retailers Lounge where retailers can learn about effectively accessing the growing vegan market, and a Vegan Bodycare Pavilion showcasing the major vegan bodycare and beauty brands.

There will also be up to 160 stalls packed with cutting-edge vegan products and one-off Trade special offers which are ideal for stockists attending the event.

Registration for the Trade show is now open to Trade and Media professionals only at www.trade.vegfest.co.uk/registration.

Trade and Media professionals can attend the event for free once they have registered.

For the latest event updates, visit the show website www.trade.vegfest.co.uk or follow the Facebook event page here.