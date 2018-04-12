Insight Into Latest Accelerated Cooking Technology At NCEC Free Demonstration

Catering professionals who would like to learn how to speed up their service whilst retaining food quality and consistency should head to the National Catering Equipment Centre (NCEC) in Bristol on 15th May for a valuable insight into the benefits of Accelerated Cooking.

During the free Accelerated Cooking session on 15th May (1-3pm), NCEC’s on-site Development Chef Dean Starling will provide informative comparisons between equipment and give industry professionals the opportunity to understand the true versatility of accelerated cooking technology.

The two hour session will also highlight the latest concepts for maximising the use of accelerated cooking equipment, in order to inspire industry professionals to take advantage of the ways in which Accelerated Cooking can maximise the efficiency and profitability of a commercial kitchen.

With a clear passion for sharing the breadth and depth of his knowledge, professional chef Dean will offer both new and more experienced industry professionals a valuable insight into a wide range of areas including brand comparisons, menu development, the latest cooking techniques, and effective food preparation and presentation. Dean will use his knowledge of professional catering equipment to offer expertise on how to make the right choices, and most importantly will give honest and unbiased advice based on a company’s brief to make sure their business needs are met.

Demonstrations of the latest catering equipment and techniques are proving extremely popular at the innovative new NCEC, making full use of its high-tech 100m2 demonstration kitchen and training facility. Other upcoming open demonstrations include ‘Combination Cooking’ (13th June) and Char Grilling (17th July), and with facilities available for hire throughout the year, the spacious and well-equipped NCEC is also ideally suited to bespoke product demonstrations, menu development workshops or cooking competitions.

All demonstrations/presentations are free and last approximately 2 hours. For more information, or to book a place, please email enquiries@ncec.co.uk.