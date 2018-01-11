Inspiration & Opportunity On A Plate.

The Source is the South West’s ‘super show’ for all those with a serious interest in speciality foods and quality drinks, profitable catering and inspired hospitality. It takes place at the Westpoint Exhibition Centre in Exeter on the Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th of February 2015. With over 200 local, national and international food and drink producers, as well as service providers, alongside a superb selection of Taste of the West members, it’s a unique opportunity not to be missed.

Taking place at the beginning of February, The Source gives buyers the opportunity to meet all the suppliers they need to be ready for the season ahead; discover new products, furnish their establishments, and kit out their kitchens. Over the past eight years the show has become a complete one-stop shop for everything you need for your food business – covering not just speciality food and drink but everything from raw ingredients to high quality food service products, furniture to EPoS, kitchen design to business services. You will see the best from local, regional and national catering and hospitality suppliers, manufacturers and regional food and drink producers. Visit the Newcomers section to see companies from the South West that have never exhibited at a trade show before. Spot rising stars and emerging trends before your competitors – add exciting and novel products to your offering and give yourself that all important point of difference.

Why not be inspired by the chefs in the Demo Kitchen, add new ideas to your menus, and learn from the best? The Demo Kitchen is an opportunity to see leading chefs showing off their skills and sharing their latest ideas. It also features top industry experts passing on their experience and insights. In the past names such as Bruce Cole, Brett Sutton, Elly Wentworth and Michael Caines have shown the audience how to use local ingredients from the show, and inspired those looking for menu ideas. This year the roll call of names will include South West Chef of the Year Professional and Young Professional winners, Jamie Rogers and James Mason, Tierra Kitchen’s Mark Evans, and Development Chef Richard Hunt. It’s a rare opportunity to watch, hear, meet and chat to people who really know their stuff – add value to your business by taking full advantage of their expertise and knowledge.

The successful and growing Westcountry Tourism Conference will be running alongside both shows, with two 1/2 day events bringing together leading tourism businesses and industry experts. The conference is designed for businesses working in the tourism industry across Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset and further afield, and those who attend also have the opportunity to attend the show, which introduces Source to a wider market.

If you are looking for that special ingredient for your menu, that unique product for your shop, or the essential equipment for your kitchen, then this show will both inspire you and help your business grow. Give your business the impetus it needs going into the new season with this huge spread of comparative tastings, networking opportunities and inspirational experiences.

For more information about the show, to book a stand, or register to attend, please call 01934 733433, or visit www.sourcetradeshow.co.uk, or why not follow the show on Twitter @SourceFoodDrink.