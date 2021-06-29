Institute Of Hospitality Launches On-Line Silent Auction To Raise Funds For Vital Mentoring Programme

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality, the leading international professional body for current and aspiring leaders and managers in the hospitality industry, has launched its very first virtual silent auction with the aim of raising funds for the Institute’s ‘Mentor Me’ mentoring scheme.

Having seen a significant spike in the popularity of “Mentor Me” since the pandemic, the Institute hopes that the auction will raise enough money for it to invest in technology to widen access to the programme. This is also the first time in its history that the Institute of Hospitality will be fundraising through an on-line auction.

From Monday, 28 June 2021, supporters of the Institute of Hospitality and members of the general public can silently bid for 40 auction items. Lots include money-can’t-buy dining experiences with top chefs Monica Galetti, Michel Roux Jr and Marcus Wareing, chefs tables and private dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants Trishna and Petrus, a 7-day luxury escape to Barbados, hotel stays in a Malmaison or Hotel du Vin property, VIP cricket and golf packages, various rare memorabilia and more.

A proven success since its roll out three years ago, today over 300 pairs of mentors and mentees have been involved in “Mentor Me”. While aspiring and experienced hospitality managers have told the Institute how much they benefitted from the wisdom and encouragement of their Institute of Hospitality mentors, similarly, mentors have expressed the view that mentoring enriched their careers.

Robert Richardson FIH, chief executive of the Institute of Hospitality, said, “Our role at the Institute is to make sure people working in our industry have the resources and role models to make a success of their careers so that they can shower guests and customers with the best ever customer experiences.

“Mentoring has proven time and again to be a fantastic way to empower people to do and be their best and I hope everyone who cares about the future of our industry will find it in their hearts to make the Institute of Hospitality ‘Mentor Me’ on-line auction a great success. Please help spread the word. The auction is open to everyone!”

Alistair Sandall FIH, head of professional development at the Institute of Hospitality, said, “The Institute’s Mentor Me scheme has been a great success in providing support to our Members during the darkest days of the pandemic.

“The number of mentors and mentees involved in the scheme exceeded our expectations. Clearly, people had more time on their hands due to all the ramifications of lockdown but also, both our Members and Fellows very much wanted to put back into the industry something to help tomorrow’s managers develop, and also to help them keep their faith in hospitality as a fabulous career choice.

“The auction will help raise funds to further enhance the programme and make it more accessible to our global membership. We urge everyone who can to get involved.”

To place a bid at the Institute of Hospitality ‘Mentor Me’ On-Line Auction, please go to:

https://givergy.uk/InstituteofHospitality/?controller=home