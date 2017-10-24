International Salon Culinaire Returns To Hotelympia To Find The Future Stars Of Hospitality

The world’s greatest culinary competition, International Salon Culinaire, returns to Hotelympia next year, bigger and better than ever before, presenting new challenges and showcasing fresh talent. From the 5th to the 8th March 2018 student and professional chefs will do battle in over 100 competitions, demonstrating their skills in the hope that they can follow in the footsteps of many of today’s leading UK chefs.

Entries into the competition are now open, and with entrants urged to visit http://www.hotelympia.com/salon-culinaire now to enter and secure their place in their preferred class.

The four highly popular categories all return: Live Theatre – with a fast-moving series of hot live cooking classes; La Parade des Chefs – which sees two teams prepare a three course lunch for 100 covers each day; the Skills Theatre, sponsored by Le Cordon Bleu London – aimed at chefs and front-of-house staff in the early stages of their careers; and Salon Display classes, sponsored by Compass Group – an awe inspiring range of hand-crafted exhibits in sugar, chocolate, fat, pastillage and more.

A host of new challenges, brought about by key trends, have also been introduced. Chefs will have the opportunity to show their understanding of veganism and street food with the arrival of the Quorn Vegan Challenge, Pan Artisan Street Food Dough Ball Challenge and Cheese Starter. Also new is the Craft Guild of Chefs’ National Team of the Year, which will see talented chef trios go head to head for the chance to be crowned this year’s champions.

The Salon Display category will also experience a number of new elements in 2018. The new Salon Display Theatre will showcase the skills needed to create the stunning exhibits on show via a number of up-close, practical demonstrations. Meanwhile the sugarcraft classes will recognise the most successful competitor in the category via the Professional Cake Decorator of the Year Award. Sponsored by Renshaw, some fantastic prizes will be on offer.

The popular La Parade des Chefs also returns with the very special remit of helping the English, Welsh and Scottish National Culinary Teams prepare for the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in November 2018. The exact criteria and conditions that the teams are required to work to will be replicated as far as possible in the La Parade des Chefs kitchens, providing the teams with a great opportunity to practise and perfect their dishes and teamwork. Compass Group, Celtic Manor Resort, Craft Guild of Chefs and Sodexo as well as the Combined Services Culinary Arts Team will also be competing during the course of the exhibition. Visitors to Hotelympia will be able to experience top class cooking for themselves by reserving a place for lunch at La Parade des Chefs when bookings become available on the Hotelympia website imminently.

Evenings at La Parade des Chefs will also showcase the talents of student chefs with the College Canapé Competition sponsored by Worshipful Company of Cooks. This year, teams from South Thames College, Sheffield College, University College Birmingham and The Clink have been challenged with creating a selection of street food dishes and a complementary cocktail.

Entries for International Salon Culinaire are now open and chefs can enter online at http://www.hotelympia.com/salon-culinaire. The closing date for entries is 24th November 2017

Full details of the competition schedule can be viewed online at http://www.hotelympia.com/salon-culinaire together with an entry form, rules and judging criteria. Hotelympia, which is organised by multi-award winning event organiser, Fresh Montgomery, takes place at London’s ExCeL from 5th – 8th March 2018.

For further information please see www.hotelympia.com and follow us on Twitter for everything Hotelympia www.twitter.com/hotelympia and www.twitter.com/salonculinaire.