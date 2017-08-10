Introducing The Great British Beer Festival Winter

Visitors to this year’s Great British Beer Festival don’t need to wait another 12 months for their next great beer festival as CAMRA prepares to launch the very first Great British Beer Festival Winter in 2018.

The Winter festival will run from the 20th-24th of February in the medieval friary halls in the heart of Norwich. Whilst the Festival will have a particular focus on winter ales, visitors can expect a huge range of quality beers on offer.

Pubs across the city of Norwich will be taking part in the celebration, hosting Fringe events from the 1st-24th of February which include everything from stand up comedy to music nights and pub quizzes. Visitors will have the chance to sample winners of the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition and enjoy live music and local food.

Martin Ward, Festival Organiser says: “A year is far too long for beer drinkers to wait for their next great national festival, so we have decided to launch the Great British Beer Festival Winter in the beautiful city of Norwich.

“Festival-goers can expect the same large range of high-quality beers on offer that they would do at the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia , but we will also have the best in winter brews from across the country . We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the country to the Great British Winter Festival in 2018!”