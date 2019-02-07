Introducing The UK’s First Eco-Friendly Mattress For Hospitality

Our range of eco-friendly foam-free mattresses feature our breathable Eco Comfort Fibres™, which are made from 100% recyclable plastic bottles to bring you premium comfort that won’t cost the planet or your pocket and so far Silentnight have prevented 105 million bottles from entering our oceans. This revolutionary mattress is soon to be available for the hospitality sector because a great night’s sleep shouldn’t cost the Earth!

This time last year Silentnight set themselves a goal to lead the way on sustainability and are delighted to have been awarded the coveted Sustainability Award 2017 by the Furniture Makers Company as recognition for the work in this area, they are extremely proud to have been re-awarded it for 2018 too.

For more information visit www.silentnight.co.uk/eco