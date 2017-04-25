Introducing Young’s Foodservice… A New Identity For Young’s In The Foodservice Sector

Young’s Foodservice is the new name for Young’s within the Foodservice sector. Previously known as Young’s For Chefs the company recently updated their name to better reflect the wide variety of foodservice sectors in which they supply quality seafood.

With a fresh and updated new look logo that brandishes the new name whilst still incorporating the traditional seascape Young’s customers are so familiar with, this exciting new rebrand comes at a time when Young’s Foodservice are offering more quality and innovative products than ever to foodservice operators throughout the industry.

To celebrate the launch of Young’s Foodservice, a brand new website www.youngsfoodservice.co.uk has also been launched to provide foodservice professionals with a dedicated, go-to site which gives them as much information and support as possible to ensure that they are able to make an informed purchasing decision and learn more about the extensive range of quality meal solutions available within the Young’s portfolio.

Visitors to the new website can also find out more about the company’s award winning sustainability programme, Fish for Life, which is the way Young’s seek to improve their impact in everything they do, from sea to plate; a programme which they are extremely proud of.

Speaking of the launch of Youngs’ Foodservice, Adrian Greaves, Foodservice Director said:

“We are very excited about the launch of Young’s Foodservice as we feel this new name, along with our new look logo and website, better reflects our identity within foodservice and highlights the variety of sectors we work with throughout the industry.”