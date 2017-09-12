Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson To Bring ‘Unique And Charismatic’ Style To BBPA Annual Dinner

With the 11th October date fast approaching, Bruce Dickinson has today been announced as the guest speaker at the BBPA’s Annual Dinner & Awards at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

As an entrepreneur, creative business thinker, commercial pilot and brewmaster – in addition, of course, to being the lead singer of Iron Maiden – Bruce is a true renaissance man. Of course, it’s as a brewmaster and real ale enthusiast that Bruce is best known to the beer and pub industry. Bruce inspired and helped develop Trooper, a premium British beer handcrafted at Robinsons Brewery in Stockport. This deep golden ale takes its name from the Iron Maiden song which itself was inspired by the Charge of the Light Brigade. Their latest limited-edition brew, the Belgian inspired Hallowed, launches in October.

Trooper and all other aspects of Bruce’s extraordinary life are captured in his upcoming autobiography What Does This Button Do? to be published by HarperCollins on October 19th.

BBPA chief Executive, Brigid Simmonds comments:

“Bruce has a fantastic reputation as a unique and charismatic speaker and has given speeches across the globe. His expertise in both beer and business make him a perfect fit, and we can’t wait to welcome him to our event.”

Places are filling up fast at the BBPA Annual Dinner & Awards, run in partnership with Pub & Bar magazine. The evening brings together business leaders in the brewing and pub sector, key industry stakeholders, as well as parliamentarians in celebrating the outstanding achievements of key individuals and organisations within the sector.

To book either a table or individual tickets for the Annual Dinner, visit the dedicated booking website here, or contact bbpa@h2opublishing.co.uk.