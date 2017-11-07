Is It Acceptable To Leave Your Customers Out In The Cold…or Sun…or Wind… or Rain?

When your customers wish to be outside, it’s up to you to make them as comfortable as possible!

• You’ve tried, Jumbo Umbrella & Parasols which can look pretty, but will they last 20 years and will they survive 100 Mph winds?

• Of course not, because they’re not designed to

• Your comfortable customer stays longer and spends more, simples

• You need a long term, and importantly a value for money solution

• But are we any good for you? You must read what the experts say – check out our gazebo REVIEWS

Note: Our Hospitality Gazebos are designed for all year round use

To Benefit Your Business, Please Read our HOSPITALITY GAZEBOS page on the WHITE PAVILION Hospitality GAZEBOS website at whitepaviliongazebos.co.uk

Or call Tim Now and Benefit Now | 01653 695 285 |

Delays cost money!

We’re Here To Help Your Business Grow