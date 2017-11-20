Is Your Business HACCP Compliant?

Good food hygiene is as important now as ever, especially in an ever increasing litigious society. The consequences of non-hygienic food practises can be devastating, both financially and for public relations.

To help businesses meet HACCP and the strict hygiene standards demanded today, Hillbrush, who specialise in manufacturing hygienic cleaning tools for the hotel, restaurant and catering industry, have produced a range of cleaning products that are manufactured using quality materials in a way that will meet anyone’s budget.

Their new Foodservice range offers the following key features and benefits:

• Colour coded to support workplace segregation and reduce the risk of cross contamination

• Available in 5 colours

• Lightweight yet durable construction

• Made using FDA/EU food contact approved materials

•Specifically designed to meet the needs of hotel, restaurant and catering establishments

• Own branding available, subject to minimum order stipulations

• Affordable, Brandable, Compliant.

