Ishga Organic Seaweed Skincare

From the pure, pristine shores of the Hebrides comes ishga, an organic, seaweed spa and skincare range combining the natural resources of this stunning location with locally sourced, nutrient-rich and sustainably harvested seaweed.

Gaelic for water, ishga infuses healing spring water with a potent extract of Hebridean seaweed. Renowned for its antioxidant, anti-ageing and health properties, Hebridean seaweed contains a host of vitamins, minerals, trace elements and amino acids which are excellent for skincare.

Hebridean seaweed extract is the cornerstone of ishga; it’s extracted directly into Hebridean spring water using a low temperature extraction process, which protects the beneficial compounds and enzymes. Used throughout the ishga range, the mineral-rich extract is blended with organic ingredients and essential oils to create each individual product. Cucumber extract, macadamia, jojoba, thistle oil, Hebridean sea salt, aloe vera and lemon peel are some of the many natural ingredients used which nourish, hydrate and protect the skin. In addition to Hebridean seawater, ishga utilises mineral spring water sourced from a healing spring on the Isle of Lewis.

Anti-ageing, hydrating, protecting and nourishing, the retail range includes 18 products, including a men’s range and 2 hand poured candles. 2018 brings the launch of new lines including: ishga lip balm and seaweed capsules.

ishga specialises in anti-ageing face and body therapies including its signature seaweed bath with mineral sea salts containing over 85 natural trace minerals which is excellent for cellulite and detoxifying.

Telephone 01851 703 27, E-mail enquiries@ishga.co.uk, Web www.ishga.com