Its International Carrot Day Today!

Yes, today is International carrot Day! (Just in case you didn’t know)

The Carrot Day was founded 2003 to spread knowledge about the carrot and its good attributes around the world.

The day is increasingly popular and April 4th 2012 carrot celebration was reported from France, Italy, Sweden, Russia, Australia, UK and Japan.

The popular vegetable originated from the wild carrot called ‘Daucus carota’, which was native to Europe and south western Asia.

The carrot is a root vegetable and although usually orange, purple, black, red, white and yellow varieties exist.

The orange colour comes from carotenes, mainly the beta carotene, which is a strongly coloured red-orange pigment.

The human body turns beta carotene into vitamin A, which is key for our vision, bones, teeth and skin.

The plant of a carrot (the greens) can grow up to one metre (3.2 feet) tall and flowers around June to August.

Cultivated carrots are made up of 88% water, 7% sugar, 1% protein, 1% fibre, 1% ash and 0.2% fat.

Be sure to spread the word!

