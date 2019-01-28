Ivor Thomas Amusements hires and maintains fruit machines and a variety of gaming and leisure equipment in pubs and clubs throughout Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Essex, Hampshire, London & other areas in the South East.

Established in 1976, Ivor Thomas is a family run leading independent fruit machine and leisure equipment operator. Our goal is to identify and maximize profit potential within individual establishments and maintain it by delivering outstanding customer service.

Additionally, Ivor Thomas can provide unique solutions for background music, digital advertising and surveillance for the comfort of your customers.

We can also offer competitive bespoke packages for ancillary products, including glasswashers, ice machines, under-counter fridges and cellar cooling.

For a competitive, no obligation quotation, please call: 0345 061 5050 or email: sales@ivor-thomas.com