Jack’s Epic Roar Boosts Foundation Coffers

Cornwall rugby union star and Brewery ambassador Jack Nowell has garnered a cool £1,000 for the Exeter Foundation simply by pulling on his Lions shirt.

As part of Jack’s role as an ambassador for the Brewery’s charitable works across the South West, a £1k donation will be made to the charity of Jack’s choice should he be selected for the Lions Tour in July.

Having achieved that through his epic performances for club and country earlier in the year, Jack chose to donate the cash to his club’s very own charitable trust, the Exeter Foundation, set up in 2011 by the Exeter Chiefs and a group of Exeter businessmen to help promote the local community and the vision of people working within it.

Collecting the cheque from our sales director Martin Breading, Foundation trustee Marc Astley commented, “We’re obviously very proud of Jack’s achievements, just as we are all of the team following last season’s success, but we’re really thankful to the Brewery for this bit of icing on the cake to celebrate Jack’s efforts and to Jack for making it all possible.”

The Exeter Foundation has raised over £1 million since its inception and has helped to directly fund over 80 charities and organisations, including its designated charities each year and several other projects and schemes.

Exeter Foundation chairman, Tony Rowe OBE, said: “Every year we are seeing the Foundation grow in stature. The work it has done for all the charities since we launched it all those years has been simply fantastic. We know from speaking to all the charities involved that the funds we raise really do make a difference in so many ways.”

Clearly delighted with his off-season contribution to his club, Jack Nowell added, “Like St Austell Brewery’s own Charitable Trust, the Exeter Foundation is all about helping local people and local organisations, so I always knew that making this donation was the right choice for everyone involved and I’m just really happy to have been able to make it happen.”