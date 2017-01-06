LATEST NEWS
Jamie Oliver to Close 6 Restaurants

Posted by: Admin in Latest News January 6, 2017

jamie130412-2695Jamie Oliver is to close six Jamie’s Italian restaurants following tough trading since the Brexit vote, according to news reports.

Simon Blagden, chief executive of the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, told The Times: “This is a tough market and post-Brexit the pressures and unknowns have made it even harder.” He said the closures had been forced on the group by a combination of increased ingredient costs, lower footfall and training costs.

He also added that overall the business was “in very good shape”.

The closures in Aberdeen, Exeter, Cheltenham, Richmond, Tunbridge Wells and Ludgate Hill, near St Paul’s Cathedral will affect 120 employees. Oliver said that he hoped to find workers alternative jobs.

