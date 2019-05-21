Jamie Oliver’s Restaurants Facing Administration Leaving 1,300 Jobs At Risk

1,300 jobs are at risk as the restaurant chain set up by Jamie Oliver faces falling into administration just two years after narrowly averting an earlier collapse.

Administrators KPMG have been lined up to deal with the process, a spokesman for the Jamie Oliver Group confirmed in a statement today.

Restaurants understood to face closure include Jamie’s Italian as well as Fifteen London.

A spokesperson for the Jamie Oliver Group said: “The board of Jamie’s Italian Limited has appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG to put its UK-based restaurant business into administration.

“Jamie Oliver Holdings, which operates Jamie Oliver Limited and Jamie Oliver Licensing Limited, as well as the international restaurant franchise business, Jamie’s Italian International Limited, will continue to trade as normal.

“Fifteen Cornwall, which operates under a franchise, is also unaffected.”

Jamie Oliver responded: “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

“I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.

“I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you.

“We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best in class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that.”