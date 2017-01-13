January To November 2016 Highest Recorded For Tourism Spend On Day Trips Across England

January To November 2016 Highest Recorded For Tourism Spend On Day Trips Across EnglandNew figures from VisitEngland show that Brits spent a record-breaking £45.3 billion on day trips across England in the first 11 months of 2016, setting a new record for the survey.

January to November 2016 also saw the highest number of day trips taken in the first 11 months of the year at 1.35 billion visits in England.

The figures show that the number of domestic tourism day trips in England from January to November were up 14% on the same period the previous year with spend up 7%, both records for the first 11 months of the year.

VisitEngland Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said:

“It is great to see more people getting out and exploring the huge range of quality destinations and tourism products on offer right across the country. There is nowhere like England when it comes to incredible experiences on your doorstep.”

2017 Day trip suggestions include: