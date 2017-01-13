January To November 2016 Highest Recorded For Tourism Spend On Day Trips Across England

January To November 2016 Highest Recorded For Tourism Spend On Day Trips Across EnglandNew figures from VisitEngland show that Brits spent a record-breaking £45.3 billion on day trips across England in the first 11 months of 2016, setting a new record for the survey.
January to November 2016 also saw the highest number of day trips taken in the first 11 months of the year at 1.35 billion visits in England.
The figures show that the number of domestic tourism day trips in England from January to November were up 14% on the same period the previous year with spend up 7%, both records for the first 11 months of the year.
VisitEngland Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said:
“It is great to see more people getting out and exploring the huge range of quality destinations and tourism products on offer right across the country. There is nowhere like England when it comes to incredible experiences on your doorstep.”
2017 Day trip suggestions include:
- Hull – the UK City of Culture 2017
- 2017 World Athletics Championships and World Para Athletics Championships in July and August
- 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in June at grounds in Cardiff, London and Birmingham
- The 25th anniversary of the Premier League
- 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final will be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground
- New Hadrian’s Cavalry exhibition – a wall-wide exhibition celebrating the elite Roman cavalry regiments that guarded Hadrian’s Wall and projected the power of Imperial Rome 2,000 years ago
- British Music Experience moves from London to Liverpool – the new permanent attraction opens at the historic Cunard Building on the Pier Head in February 2017
- A vast blue whale skeleton is set to welcome visitors through the Natural History Museum’s main entrance from summer 2017. The whale will take the place of the Diplodocus cast which, after 35 years in Hintze Hall, will travel around the UK from early 2018 to late 2020.