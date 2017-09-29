Jaw-Dropping Fridges Master The Art Of Disguise To Stand Out From The Crowd

Ever wanted a fridge that’s a work of art? Or covered in leopard skin print? Or made out of marble? Chameleon from Williams is the answer.

Chameleon allows operators to personalise their refrigeration. Using food safe vinyl wrapping, the company can provide completely bespoke designs. There are virtually no limits to what Chameleon can achieve: it can be used to cover just about any Williams model with any colour or pattern and can even be textured to create a truly realistic finish.

“Businesses are under constant pressure to innovate and stand out from the crowd,” says Malcolm Harling, sales and marketing director of Williams Refrigeration. “Chameleon is a show-stopper, it’s the perfect way to personalise equipment and make an impact.” Operators can have any design they like, in a huge variety of finishes. Chameleon can also match any RAL or Pantone colour. “It means the fridge can finally fit in with any design and décor – from industrial bricks to Art Deco, from the muted to the outrageous,” says Malcolm.

As part of the Chameleon service, Williams will create graphics in-house. Alternatively, customers can provide their own designs.

The Chameleon vinyl meets all food hygiene requirements, is heat resistant from -40°C up to 140°C and has been awarded a BI fire rating. With an eight-year shelf life, it is tough enough to cope with the most hectic working environments.

It’s possible to add Chameleon to almost everything in the Williams product range, from undercounters to upright cabinets to modular coldrooms. This makes it ideal for chef’s tables or theatre-style kitchens. “What better way to add a touch of theatrical flair than with a fridge wearing a tiger print? Or a Moonscape?” says Malcolm. “Operators can have whatever design they want – imagination is the only limit!”

The cost of Chameleon will depend on the selected model and the complexity of the graphic. The price is available on application.

