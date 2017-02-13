JD Wetherspoon Has Been Certified As A Top Employer United Kingdom 2017.

It is the 14th consecutive year that the company has been certified by The Top Employers Institute, the independent organisation behind The Top Employer awards.

The certification is based on independent research which shows that Wetherspoon has ‘outstanding HR policies and excellent working conditions’.

Wetherspoon was assessed on primary benefits, secondary benefits and working conditions, training and development, career development and company culture.

Wetherspoon’s legal, personnel and commercial director, Su Cacioppo, said: “ We are very proud to be named as one of the UK’s top employers.

“It is even more pleasing that it is our 14th consecutive year to receive this accolade.

“The company employs more than 37,000 staff across its pubs and head office and is committed to offering each and every one the best opportunity to succeed and grow with the company.”