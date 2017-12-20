Jersey Restaurant Bohemia In Top 100 Of Harden’s Best Restaurants In The UK 2018

Bohemia Restaurant in Jersey has been ranked at number 31 in the UK in Harden’s ‘Top 100 Best Restaurants 2018’. Bohemia is the only restaurant in the Channel Islands to be included in Harden’s Top 100 Best Restaurants list this year.

The UK’s top 100 Restaurants are revealed in Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2018 published today. The results were compiled based on Harden’s 27th annual poll of diners, which surveyed 8,500 participants who contributed 50,000 reviews, which, as curated by the editors, form the basis for the inclusions and ratings in the guide.

Head Chef Steve Smith said: “For Bohemia to be included in the list is absolutely fantastic – it is a major achievement! We are delighted to be recognised in this list and the whole team is extremely excited.”

Steve Smith has created a truly outstanding dining experience with his ingredient and flavour driven tasting menus. The 5AA Rosette Bohemia Bar & Restaurant, boasts a stellar reputation for its first rate cuisine, placing it firmly on the gastronomic map as a food-lover’s destination.

Bohemia Bar & Restaurant provides unrivalled Michelin Star dining in the heart of Jersey. Head Chef Steve Smith, has created a truly outstanding dining experience with his ingredient and flavour driven tasting menus.

Bohemia was recently ranked as 11th best restaurant in the whole of the UK in the Good Food Guide 2018. Bohemia was also ranked at number 42 in Square Meal’s Top 100 Best Restaurants 2017 and is the only restaurant in the Channel Islands to be featured in both lists. Bohemia has also received the prestigious two-star award in the ‘World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2017’, and the Award of Excellence for its outstanding wine selection in ‘Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Wine List Awards 2017.’