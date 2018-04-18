Jim Beam Announces New Bartender Programme

‘Jim Beam Presents: Class of 2018’ set to launch in the UK this May

Jim Beam® bourbon has announced its brand new UK bartender engagement programme, ‘Jim Beam Presents: Class of 2018’, launching across the UK in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Birmingham this May.

Bringing together bartenders from across the country, the American College-themed classes will offer attendees an immersive and ultimately fun experience that educates and shares the knowledge that Jim Beam has built from over 220 years of US whiskey craftsmanship.

The ‘Jim Beam Presents: Class of 2018’ is a true Kentucky welcome to the Beam family.

Jim Beam are working in collaboration with a host of guest speakers to launch the programme, including the likes of award-winning bar operator and author of the ‘Curious Bartender’ series of books Tristan Stephenson, Alex Lawrence who is currently the Head Bartender at Dandelyan “World’s Best Cocktail Bar”, and Fred Noe, great grandson of Jim Beam and the 7th generation master distiller, who will be in town to launch London’s inaugural Class of 2018.

The series of distinctively-crafted workshops designed for bartenders will explore the fundamentals of American whiskey, harnessing expert insight from over two-centuries worth of knowledge by the world’s best-loved and leading bourbon.

Attendees will have an opportunity to take a series of ‘college classes’ with unique twists, with each class geared towards giving a deeper understanding of bourbon today.

Bartenders will be taken through a journey, learning about how the Beam family has been creating and living one of the world’s greatest legacies in ‘History’; demystifying the distinctions between American whiskey and bourbon in ‘Geography’; exploring the unique taste profiles of Jim Beam and what it is that makes each of the products worthy of the Beam family name in ‘Chemistry’; whilst finally discovering trends such as the rise of the Highball serve and industry secrets from experienced guest lecturers in ‘Business Management’.

At the end of each programme, as part of graduation, each bartender will be given the opportunity to win the ‘Ultimate Field Trip’ to Tokyo, the home of the Highball serve. The once in a lifetime trip will be open to all attendees of ‘Jim Beam Presents: Class of 2018’ and the grand prize will be granted to the bartender’s menu that features the most innovative twist on the classic Jim Beam Highball. Thanks to its refreshing nature, the drink has seen multiple periods of popularity since the late 50s, with particular appeal to new generations of drinkers.

Johna Penman, Head of Brands at Edrington-Beam Suntory UK Distribution said: “As the No. 1 bourbon in the world, we wanted to move away from traditional training sessions and instead, offer bartenders a unique opportunity to understand and experience the Jim Beam legacy first hand. Drawing from over two centuries worth of whiskey knowledge, these workshops will inspire bartenders by integrating some of the most influential speakers in the business to share their industry expertise – giving guests the warmest of welcomes to the family.”

The bartender classes are running from May to June in key cities across the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Birmingham.

London – 8th and 9th May

Edinburgh – 16th May

Liverpool – 29th May

Birmingham – 12th June

To sign up, please visit www.jimbeam-classof2018.com