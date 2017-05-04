Joe Delucci’s Adds Flavour To Tesco And Klondyke Stores

Leading authentic Italian gelato brand, Joe Delucci’s, is celebrating after announcing two new flavours on sale in Tesco and a new contract to supply Klondyke and Strikes Garden Centres.

The Warwickshire based business, which imports traditionally made gelato from Turin, Italy, will now be selling 500ml tubs of its popular vanilla and strawberries & cream flavours throughout Tesco stores nationwide. The two new flavours will sit alongside its bestselling coconut gelato and replace the tubs of crème caramel and chocolate hazelnut that were previously on sale. This continues the brand’s existing agreement to sell a trio of flavours through the grocery giant.

As well as introducing new flavours into the grocery trade, Joe Delucci’s is also expanding its reach in the retail and wholesale trades. With around 20 Joe Delucci’s gelato kiosks currently in operation in high footfall shopping centres across the UK, the brand has, through its partnership with delivered wholesaler Bidvest Foodservice, agreed kiosks, selling up to 10 best-selling flavours, in six Klondyke and Strikes Garden Centres, the first of which, High Legh Garden Centre near Knutsford, opened on March 25.

In addition to the kiosks, 120ml tubs of Joe Delucci’s vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coconut and mango gelato will go on sale across the full portfolio of Klondyke and Strikes Garden Centres, from May 2017, with 500ml tubs of vanilla, strawberries & cream and coconut also set to go on sale.

Richard Pierce, CEO of Joe Delucci’s, commented: “Our ongoing relationship with Tesco to sell some of our best-selling gelato flavours, along with our new contract to retail gelato through Klondyke and Strikes Garden Centres are both testament to how much the UK loves gelato.

“The desire for authentic, Italian gelato continues to grow, which has always been our mission at Joe Delucci’s – to introduce and deliver this delicious dessert to as many of the UK public as possible. We look forward to introducing more people to Joe Delucci’s gelato through these new deals.”

Joe Delucci’s Coconut, Vanilla and Strawberries and Cream flavours are currently being rolled out to selected Tesco stores throughout the UK, with the tubs set for Klondyke and Strikes set to follow from May.

Joe Delucci’s gelato is suitable for vegetarians and is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Most flavours are gluten free*, with non-dairy and vegan options available.

For more information on Joe Delucci’s, visit: www.joedeluccis.com, follow Joe Delucci’s on Twitter: @JoeDeluccis and ‘like’ the Facebook page: Joe Delucci’s Ltd.