Joe Delucci’s Gelato

Italian gelato has a rich heritage dating back hundreds of years and is hailed as the original ice cream. Developed and produced by our passionate and dedicated team in Turin, Joe Delucci’s award winning authentic gelato is made with whole, fresh, real fruit with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

We offer over 30 flavours of the most remarkable Italian gelato, with the majority of flavours lower in fat (we use milk, not cream) and with less air than regular ice cream resulting in a mind-blowingly creamy taste. Served at a slightly higher temperature than ice cream, our gelato is softer on your taste buds leaving an intensive, long-lasting flavour of fresh, natural ingredients. Our range includes indulgent non-dairy, gluten free, fat free and vegan flavours.

The challenge to refresh menus through new product development and reacting to market trends is one that we all face. This is where Joe Delucci’s can provide you with a real edge over your competitors!

BRC credited, Joe Delucci’s is the discerning choice for many leading chefs and is stocked by many well-known restaurants, hotels and gastro pub groups.

Great for scooping or to complement desserts. Available in 5 litres and 2.5 litres through our national foodservice distributors.

