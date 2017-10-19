Join Carpigiani For The Inaugural ‘Foodservice Professionals’ Gelato Course

November 2017 will mark an exciting occasion for the gelato industry in the UK as professional chefs from across the globe will head to London to participate in Carpigiani’s exclusive Gelato University Foodservice Professionals course. Bookings are now being taken for the inaugural event, covering module one, held on Monday 27th November from 9am to 4pm.

Taught at Carpigiani UK’s state-of-the-art Development Kitchen in Park Royal, London, the exclusive one day course, solely designed for experienced professional chefs, will be led by Carpigiani UK’s Training and Development Chef, Michele Stanco, who formerly headed the pastry team at Heston Blumenthal’s, 3-Michelin Starred, Fat Duck restaurant in Bray.

The first module is aimed at professional chefs with an interest in learning more about the theory and practice of authentic artisan gelato and sorbet. Up to nine participants will gain a unique insight into gelato for restaurant menus and investigate the science behind achieving consistent, professional desserts, through theoretical and practical training throughout the day.

Chefs will be able to expand their knowledge by learning about the common pitfalls of gelato making, helping them to understand in greater depth the role that fats, stabilisers and sugars have in the creation of high quality gelato and sorbet. Michele Stanco will use his many years of gelato expertise to enhance chefs’ understanding of flavour profiling, and to explain the technical reasons for common gelato making pitfalls such as the formation of ice crystals, and overly high sweetness levels in dessert sorbets.

During the day, chefs will create unique, perfectly textured gelato, whilst also using their own professional knowledge to investigate the role gelato can play in plating techniques, dessert presentation and theming, inspiring them to consider the range of innovative gelato options and ingredients that could be included on their own menus. The impact of seasonal ingredients on gelato quality will also be investigated.

Following on from Carpigiani’s already renowned ‘Gelato University’ and ‘Gelato Pastry’ programmes, the ‘Foodservice Professionals’ modules have been conveniently arranged as independent one day courses held on Mondays to fit in with busy shift patterns. Providing chefs with access invaluable industry expertise and allowing them to practice the complicated art of gelato making in a bespoke environment, away from the pressures of the kitchen.

Module one of the Foodservice Professionals Course costs £225 per person, and runs from 9am to 4pm, with lunch included. To book a place on the course (subject to availability), or to find out more about the Gelato University – Foodservice Professionals training courses at the Carpigiani UK Development Centre in London, please call Carpigiani UK on 01432 346018 or visit www.carpigiani.co.uk or www.gelatouniversity.com/foodservice.