Joyful Thanks at the Saracens Head

Brewer and pub operator Brakspear gave away a free pint or two to any local firefighter who dropped into the Saracen’s Head, as a ‘thank you’ for their sterling efforts in putting out a serious fire at the Greys Road pub last Wednesday evening. A barrel of Brakspear’s Oh Be Joyful festive ale has been put on the bar especially for them to enjoy.

The chimney fire broke out at the pub at 5.00 pm and took more than four hours to put out. Happily, there were no injuries or lasting damage to the pub – thanks to the care shown by the firefighters while putting out the blaze. The Saracen’s Head is back to business as usual already, and it’s all down to the fire brigade.

Landlord Colin Roberson said, “The fire brigade were real heroes. It wasn’t an easy fire to deal with as it couldn’t be extinguished properly from the top or the bottom of the chimney and they needed to bring in a hydraulic platform from Reading. It was a long job for them, but they were incredibly efficient, thorough and dedicated, popping back later that night to check we were ok.

“We’re also really grateful to people locally who have come to us with offers of help – we’ve been really touched by their kindness. We’ve been able to reopen just one day after the blaze so it’s business as usual at the Saracen’s Head.

“The firefighters have definitely earned themselves a free pint or more of Oh Be Joyful and I’ll certainly be raising a glass with them. Without their prompt action, it could have been a very un-merry Christmas for the Saracen’s Head, and we will forever be grateful to them.”