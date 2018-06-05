JSJ Design specialises in bespoke design solutions for the hospitality sector. We provide innovative designs which create an exquisitely and expertly translated reflection of our client’s vision.

The refurbished Premier Inn Kings Cross reception (Whitbread’s flagship site), showcases JSJ Designs’ talent for capturing a brand’s iconic essence through designs which reflect an evolved identity. JSJ Design ensured that Kings Cross aligned with our FX award shortlisted project Premier Inn Frankfurt (2016), Whitbread’s first hotel in Germany.

The reception echo’s Premier Inn’s playful tone of voice whilst exhibiting JSJ Design’s ability to unify distinct brands. With the hotel’s courtyard styled solution, JSJ Design created stylistic harmony between Whitbread’s restaurant brand Bar + Block, coffee shop Costa Coffee and Premier Inn itself. Whilst ensuring that each of their authentic identities were retained.

JSJ Design provides innovative solutions which maximise an environments potential. Though naturally dramatic, prior to refurbishment Kings Cross’s 20m high atrium had been devoid of warmth and personality. JSJ Design created a greater sense of intimacy with the creation of large suspend light features over seating areas, and accentuated the atrium’s intrinsic height with a dramatically lit and yet delicate 15m bespoke floating star chandlier.

Throughout the reception, all of the artwork, furniture, and lighting are bespoke and were designed to our client’s intent, brief and budget.

Reader enquiries – Tel: 020 7622 6885, email: admin@jsj-design.co.uk or visit www.jsj-design.co.uk