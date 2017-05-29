Jura Products

“We’ve seen greater demand for premium coffee as consumers turn away from the mass market in search for high-quality products. Coffee has become a lifestyle drink so establishments should look to capitalise on the growing love for out of home breakfast – by serving a quality coffee to accompany food, in keeping with a boutique stay,” – Roger Heap, Managing Director at JURA UK.

JURA manufactures premium, Swiss-made bean-to-cup coffee machines that are exceptionally well-made for commercial use – producing from 50, up to 200 cups per day. The JURA WE8 is perfect for a boutique offering as it’s capable of producing around 35 speciality coffees per day.

This machine features 12 programmable specialities, from a latte macchiato to a flat white. It also has a 3l water tank capacity and a 500g bean container capacity with an aroma preservation cover. For optimum convenience, the WE8 is compatible with the JURA Coffee App, so you can control it wirelessly via Bluetooth.

