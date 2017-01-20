Kheera Kitchen, Set Up By Hospitality Industry Veterans, Teams Up With Charity Crisis To Serve Indian Cuisine With A Conscience

A new fresh Indian pop-up restaurant called Kheera Kitchen, has been set up by hospitality industry leaders and is launching in Spitalfields, London, in partnership with Crisis, the national charity for homeless people.

The project is the result of a collaboration between hospitality industry stalwarts, David Read, chairman of procurement consultancy Prestige Purchasing, David Anderson, director of design consultancy CADA, and Jasper Wight, founder of TasteBed and co-founder of the salad bar chain Chop’d.

Housed in the Café from Crisis on Commercial Street, the restaurant will open its doors on the 20th January, and will offer customers healthy, fresh Indian food, whilst supporting Crisis’ work to help homeless people get back into employment.

Inspired by a motorbike ride across India and re-interpreted for Londoners, Kheera Kitchen is different; focusing on fresh flavours, not heat.

All food is made with carefully sourced ingredients to deliver lighter, clean tastes that are big on flavour, and not on heat. Sharing dishes are made for freshly baked bread, which takes centre stage for tearing and dipping. The restaurant doesn’t use any ghee in its preparation, all spices are imported from India and ground every day, and all dishes are cooked to order.

Small sharing plates at £5 include Kheera Coconut Eggs, and a Lamb Kati Roll, flash cooked spice-and-lime-marinated lamb, served in a flaky, buttery paratha.

Big Bowls are priced at £10. These include a Keralan Pork Bowl with fresh pineapple, and the Grilled Chicken with Cardamom Bowl, made with gram puree, curd and smoked chilli.

Sides, at £5 include Paneer, Mango and Tamarind Salad, and desserts comprise of a Fennel and Lime Burnt Cream Pot, and Chocolate, Orange and Anise Brownie with Mango Ice Cream, among other options.

David Read, co-founder of Kheera Kitchen explains “We’ve been working in the hospitality industry for decades, and we felt that it was time to use our skills and knowledge to create some positive social impact.

“I spend a lot of time in India and over there, food is a much more sensory experience; not just about bold spices. We wanted to bring that to the UK and create something that’s more balanced, and aromatic than the heavier Indian fare that’s usually available.

And we’ve been working with Crisis to create Kheera Kitchen, a place where people can enjoy great, fresh Indian food, while helping those who are less fortunate get back on their feet”.

Kheera Kitchen will pop-up at Café from Crisis every evening from 6pm Wednesday to Friday, and from midday at weekends from 20th January until the end of April.

Café from Crisis is a social enterprise giving homeless people and ex-offenders training for the hospitality industry to further their career prospects. The rent paid by Kheera Kitchen’s for the site will go straight back into the charity.

Kheera Kitchen opens from 20th January 6pm, at 64 Commercial Street, London E1 6LT