Kikkoman Masters 2017 Open For Entries

Following a short list, ten of the very best chefs will be invited to the Restaurant Show on Monday 2 October to take part in a cook-off where one lucky contestant will be crowned Kikkoman Masters Champion 2017 and win a 7-day tour of Japan.

Finalists are required to devise two courses using Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce as an integral ingredient. They will have 90 minutes during the final to cook their dishes which must include meat or fish in either course.

Bing-yu Lee, General Manager of Kikkoman UK, said: “Last year we had a huge response and the standard of entries was higher than ever. The judges didn’t have an easy task selecting the overall winner. But Michael Wickham from the RAC Club was our worthy winner and will be heading off to Japan in March to experience its amazing culinary heritage and wonderful flavours.

“Kikkoman is a favourite with UK chefs for its authenticity – made using just four ingredients – soybeans, wheat, salt and water – and its natural brewing process which gives it a superior flavour”.

Chair of judges is Michelin star chef, Simon Hulstone form The Elephant in Torquay who himself is a past winner of the competition. “Taking part in the Kikkoman Masters Competition is a great experience and it’s a unique platform for chefs to showcase their talents. And winning a trip to Japan is a chef’s dream come true,” said Simon. “Personally, it’s a great honour for me to be involved and encourage chefs to take part.”

Joining Bing-yu Lee and Simon Hulstone on the judging panel is Brian Turner, CBE and David Mulcahy, Craft Guild of Chefs.

Kikkoman Soy Sauce is a multi-purpose seasoning, used widely in ethnic and western cooking and is valued for adding the coveted umami taste to dishes.

For more information and to download a competition entry form visit www.kikkoman.co.uk/masters2017 or follow on Twitter @KikkomanMasters