Kingspan Cuts the Cost of Kitchen Waste

Kingspan’s range of smart grease management and food-waste digesting products give commercial kitchens an effortless and secure way to manage FOG/food waste, and save money!

Smart Grease Management

Kingspan’s SmartServ Grease management system incorporates:

• Trapzilla Grease Trap which captures up to 95% of grease waste vs existing technology which typically only traps 25% of the grease. It is highly efficient, reducing the frequency of pump outs and can be easily installed or retrofitted into existing trap trenches

• Kingspan Sensor Probe and Control Panel (measuring and monitoring system) provides alerts to owners when the trap is full via email and text

It maps traps in multiple locations onto a secure remote hosting platform – giving users full visibility and management control

• IFOG Bacteria Dosing Unit – an outlet-pipe bacterial dosing system which is highly effective at digesting fats, oil and grease

Kingspan’s engineers can also access the secure hosting platform remotely to identify when a trap needs emptying, ensuring a faster, more proactive, response. Meanwhile tankering services are provided through Kingspan’s preferred partner scheme.

Food Waste Disposal

Kingspan’s Waste2-O is a tried and tested, easy to use and cost-effective solution for the responsible disposal of food waste in establishments serving 300-400 meals per day.

A single Waste2-O unit can turn 180kg of food into waste water, suitable for discharging through the drain, in just 24 hours removing the need to send it to landfill.

Visit www.kingspan.com for details.