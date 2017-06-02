We recently refreshed the brand identity for our mainstream cider, Kingstone Press, including Kingstone Press Wild Berry, with a new design which signals its premium quality and regional provenance.

Despite new flavour variants being introduced to the market, red berry flavours are a consistently high performer and we predict this will continue.

Kingstone Press Wild Berry has been performing well for us contributing to Kingstone Press’ success as one of the fastest-growing mainstream cider brands in the UK (+36% YOY).

It offers a refreshing, crisp taste and is available in a range of packaging formats including 440ml can and 500ml glass bottle.

Draught continues to be a popular format with fruit ciders once again seeing growth. Kingstone Press Wild Berry is available on draught exclusively through Marstons and is a great option during the summer months in particular.

Consumers are discovering that cider can be a better pairing for food than wine – it’s a more refreshing, longer drink with lower alcohol content. It also contains all the elements that give wine its body and flavour through the balance of tannins, astringency, acidity and natural sweetness.

Flavoured cider is best suited to sweet dishes and desserts. Sharp, zesty deserts such as lemon tart are frequently served with summer fruits and therefore marry well with berry flavoured ciders like Kingstone Press Wild Berry

