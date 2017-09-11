Kingston’s New DoubleTree Hilton Hotel Welcomes LED Filament Lamps

An impressive range of decorative, vintage-style Bright Goods LED filament lamps was specified to enhance distinct areas of Kingston’s brand new DoubleTree Hilton hotel.

The lamps, all in 2.2K very warm colour temperatures highlight the various shaped LED filaments and create a welcoming, atmospheric ambience. The Florence 6W sepia tinted maxi globes, for example are hung bare and installed in clusters amongst the copper pipework that runs around the perimeter of the restaurant, giving a contemporary industrial feel. The Elizabeth 3W candles, Joseph 5W GLS’, Jane 6W sepia tinted classic pears and John 6W long tubes are installed throughout the reception area, lobby, lounge, kitchen, bar and restaurant area providing the ultimate warm and cosy glow for all visitors.

Steven Brazil, General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton in Kingston said, “Aesthetically we were looking to create a modern and industrial décor and the Bright Goods LED filament lamps definitely helped us achieve this. They look fantastic and we have received some really positive feedback from our hotel guests who have commented on their vintage-modern design. We wanted to incorporate ‘mood lighting’ which could be altered throughout the day and into the evening and as these lamps are fully controllable, and can be dimmed when required, they were exactly what we were looking for.”

