Kitchup – The UK’s First Online Marketplace for Kitchen Space

Kitchup helps match underused kitchens with a range of exciting food businesses, bringing more simplicity, flexibility and choice to kitchen space.

Since launching in 2015, Kitchup has revolutionised the hiring of commercial kitchen space, supporting a wide range of businesses. The platform has provided a stepping stone for food start-ups that have outgrown home kitchens and need to scale with low barriers to entry. As well as supporting emerging food businesses, Kitchup has facilitated space for high-street restaurant chains, menu development, supper clubs, food photography, cooking classes and corporate events.

Currently listing over 60 kitchens across London, Kitchup provides kitchen owners the opportunity to earn additional income and maximise use of their space. With support throughout the process, Kitchup makes it easy to hire out your space.

Join the kitchen economy.

Email: info@kitchup.co.uk follow: @kitchupuk web: www.kitchup.co.uk