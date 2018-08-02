KK Wins Top Award At BFFF 2018

KK Fine Foods Ltd has continued its winning streak at the BFFF by taking home three awards this year, including Foodservice Product of the Year 2018!

KK Fine Foods’ Gluten Free Butternut Squash, Brie, Beetroot & Truffle Infused Oil Tart was awarded Gold for Best New Bakery/Pastries Product. KK’s experienced NPD team have spent many hours developing their award winning gluten free pastry that can rival even the most traditional of recipes. KK filled tomato infused gluten free pastry with butternut squash in a creamy brie and vintage cheddar cheese sauce, perfectly complimented by a layer of sweet and tangy beetroot chutney and finally adding a touch of luxury with truffle infused oil.

The product, which provided exceptional flavour and texture appealing to gluten-free and non-gluten-free consumers alike, was described as ‘tasty, light, crispy’, ‘well-seasoned’ and with a ‘very good, interesting filling’ by the Craft Guild of Chefs judging panel, earning it this prestigious award.

The tart then went on to win the most coveted award of the evening, beating all other products across all food service categories to be crowned Foodservice Product of the Year 2018. This is the second time in four years that KK Fine Foods has won this prestigious award.

Inspired by the huge increase in demand for gluten free products, KK worked alongside Pizza Express to create their Gluten Free Seafood Rigatoni with Pinot Grigio. This luxurious pasta dish used salmon, Pollock and king prawn in a delicate yet creamy pinot grigio sauce. The product’s winning flavour combination and excellent gluten free pasta ensured it won Silver for Best New Main Course/Meal Centre Product.

Managing Director, Samir Edwards said “We had an amazing evening and these awards demonstrate our commitment as a business to continually deliver high quality, innovative and most importantly, great tasting products to our valued customers. This award is a credit to the whole team at KK, who work tirelessly to ensure we create award winning food.”

For further information please visit www.kkfinefoods.co.uk