Knights and Friels

Whilst fruit flavours have seen the most innovation in recent years, there is a shift to a focus on premium apple cider brands and format innovation, as cider makers consider what is relevant from the development of the premium ale category and craft beer movement.

New apple cider brands that put focus on apple varieties delivering different taste & flavour characteristics (similar to hops in beer), such as hop flavoured ciders, are becoming increasingly popular in the on-trade.

Our Friels Hop Infused Cider is an example of this. An infusion of our medium dry apple cider and a blend of Challenger, Sterling and Archer hop extracts. It comes in 330ml cans with an eye-catching retro design.

With the rise in popularity of cask and craft beers, we have looked beyond bottle and draught and introduced bag in box still ciders, craft bottles and cans to help create more of a range offering that delivers different taste experiences. Both our Friels first press Vintage and Knights Malvern Gold brands are available in bag in box with different seasonal flavours and styles also available.

Friels is made with the first press of juice from Red Falstaff, Katy & Windsor eating apples making it a refreshingly fruity, lighter bodied medium dry cider.

Knights Malvern Gold delivers a fuller bodied and flavoured medium dry cider from a blend of Yarlington Mill, Dabinett & Kingston Black bittersweet apples from our local Herefordshire orchards.

Both are available through James Clay and other specialist wholesalers.

