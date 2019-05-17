Kraft Heinz Supports Young ‘Hospitality Heroes’ in Foodservice Industry Competition

Kraft Heinz has announced the launch of 57 Hospitality Heroes – Growing a Better World, a new competition run in partnership with Arena. The competition recognises foodservice and hospitality industry professionals under 30 who go above and beyond their job role, giving something back to the industry in their spare time. Individuals are nominated, rewarded and recognised by their peers.

Claire Traynor, Head of Foodservice UK, said: “We created 57 Hospitality Heroes to celebrate the exceptional ‘extracurricular’ contributions being made by young people across the foodservice and hospitality industry. The initiative marks Kraft Heinz 150th anniversary and aligns perfectly with our vision – to be the best food company, growing a better world. We believe “growing a better world” means working to improve our planet, its people and the communities where we work and live.”

Individuals working within the foodservice and hospitality industry can nominate others who work in the industry who will be aged under 30 on Tuesday 1 October 2019. The competition is free to enter.

Entries are welcome from all types of businesses within the foodservice and hospitality industry including food manufacturing, wholesalers, contract caterers, pub, hotel restaurant operators, PR, recruitment and catering equipment.

Lorraine Wood, Director, Arena said: “At Arena we want to encourage younger members to enjoy the benefits of networking, so it makes perfect sense to join forces with Kraft Heinz on this exciting initiative.

“If you have someone in your business or in the industry you know who has gone ‘the extra mile’ outside of their day to day role we want to hear from you.”

In a nod to the famous Heinz 57 advertising campaign, judges will announce a shortlist of 57 Hospitality Heroes who will be invited to a drink’s reception at Kraft Heinz offices in The Shard on 19 July 2019. From these 57, three finalists will be chosen by an independent judging panel and invited to the Arena Autumn event in September 2019, where the winner will be announced.

The winner will be invited to sit on the Arena Board for 12 months and receive tickets to Arena networking events throughout the year. Each finalist’s initiative will also receive a donation on their behalf.

Do you know a Hospitality Hero? Enter them here www.bit.ly/57hospitalityheroes . The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday 21 June 2019.