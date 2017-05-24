Krombacher Continues Push For UK Pubs

Germany’s Krombacher Brewery is to continue its support of the UK pub sector after announcing Sales & Marketing Director Stephan Kofler will this year be running the SÜDTIROL SKYRACE for Pub is The Hub’s Community Services Fund.

The extreme running and walking race takes place at the end of July in the Northern Italian province of South Tyrol and follows the Hufeisentour mountain trail over 69km and a 13,000 foot climb. Stephan has 21 hours to complete the challenge.

Krombacher’s Sam Houston helped raise over £1,000 for Pub is The Hub last year after completing the Frankfurt Marathon. £400 of the money raised was used to provide the Stoke Canon Inn near Exeter with a projector and screen for community events and talks. The remaining money will be going towards the School Boy pub in Norton, South Yorkshire which is looking to create a shop and post office for the local community.

Stephan Kofler, who has begun his training for the arduous challenge commented: “It’s great to continue Krombacher’s work in supporting the Pub is The Hub and the fantastic work they carry out to help UK pubs. It’s going to be a tough old challenge but I’m am confident and looking forward to raising some more funds this brilliant cause.”

John Longden, Chief Executive for Pub is The Hub said: “Following Sam’s great run last year we are delighted to receive further recognition and kind support from Krombacher Brewery for the work we do inspiring communities and great licensees in their pubs to work together. This inclusive approach retains many services and activities in rural and some urban areas that are so vital to the residents of local communities today. Stephan sounds like a real community hero and we in the Pub is The Hub family wish him much luck in his arduous race for us.”

To support Stephan in his challenge and donate to Pub is The Hub, visit the donation page referencing Krombacher.