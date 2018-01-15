La Parade Des Chefs Opens For Bookings

La Parade des Chefs, Hotelympia’s fine dining restaurant set in the midst of a unique competitive team cooking challenge, is now open for lunchtime reservations.

For visitors looking to network with new business contacts, catch up with old friends, or sample the very best in fine dining, a booking at La Parade des Chefs offers an unrivalled culinary experience. Throughout the four day show (5th-8th March, ExCeL London) Teams from Compass Group, Celtic Manor Resort, The Craft Guild of Chefs, Sodexo and the Combined Services Culinary Arts Team, as well as the English, Welsh and Scottish National Culinary Teams, will all be competing for medals and hoping to impress judges with exclusive, three-course menus.

Visitors to La Parade des Chefs can expect to dine in two newly designed restaurants, The Terrace and The Dining Room, which have been created by celebrated design company, ABDA. Inspired by the growing indoor/outdoor dining culture around the UK and reflecting the shift away from more formal silver service dining, the two restaurants benefit from a well-deserved facelift and will give visitors an exquisite dining environment reflective of the dishes on offer.

Over the show’s four days, The Dining Room will play host to teams from the Craft Guild of Chefs, Sodexo, Celtic Manor and Compass, with menus expected to include dishes such as Sea Scallop, Cabbage, Burnt Apple, Sorrel, Coastal Leaves and Wild Rice; Aged Lake District Farmers Herdwick Lamb, Yeasted Cauliflower and Forager Mushrooms; and Citrus Pannacotta, Kalamansi Meringue, Blood Orange Jelly and Bergamot Sorbet.

Meanwhile, in The Terrace, the Combined Services Team compete alongside the three National Culinary Teams who will be hoping that a practise run at Hotelympia will set them in good stead when they head to Luxembourg for the Culinary World Cup in November. Northumberland Tyne Sea Trout, Cauliflower, Cucumber and Horseradish; Welsh Venison with Cottage Pie, Root Vegetable Purée, Tomato Fondue, Salted Turnip and Rosemary Jus; and Chocolate Mousse, Sea Buckthorn, Hazelnut, Curd Doughnut, Poached Pear all feature on the teams’ menus, pre-empting four days of fantastic cooking and fierce competition.

Costing just £37 per head, lunch at La Parade des Chefs is a rare opportunity for visitors to Hotelympia to experience an exclusive three course lunch from some of the best cooks in the country. £1 from each menu will also be donated to both Hospitality Action and Just a Drop charities.

Reservations for this unique dining experience are expected to sell out quickly, so in order to secure your booking visit http://www.hotelympia.com/salon-culinaire/la-parade-des-chefs-bookings now to see a full breakdown of the menus and reserve a table. The chefs in question, team testimonials and a snapshot of the dishes are also available to view at http://www.hotelympia.com/salon-culinaire/la-parade-team-experience – a dedicated webpage designed to lift the lid on exactly what it means for competitors taking part in La Parade des Chefs at International Salon Culinaire.

For further information please see www.hotelympia.com and follow us on Twitter for everything Hotelympia www.twitter.com/hotelympia and www.twitter.com/salonculinaire.