Lake District Hotels Association Brings Businesses Together To Launch A Second Winter Campaign

The Lake District Hotels Association (LDHA), which is made up of 40 hotels throughout Cumbria, has launched its campaign to drive tourism to the Lakes once again this Winter after huge success from last years campaign which reached millions. ‘The Real Lake District’ campaign has been officially launched and is ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

The LDHA has collaborated with over 60 local businesses and attractions to create a completely original Lake District App, ‘RealLakes’ which aims to drive an increase in visitors to the Lake District over the next three months. The free app offers a wide range of discounts on hotels, food and attractions.

Joe Cobb Chairman at the LDHA, commented: “The sense of community among business owners in our region is second to none and never has that been more evident than in 2017. The collaboration between our hotel and attraction members is completely unique. We want to show the UK everything we love about the Lakes and ensure the destination is on the map as a tourist hotspot, offering everything from relaxation and great food and drink, to brilliant activities and festive fun. ”

As part of the campaign the LDHA is also launching their Photography Competition once again after receiving thousands of entries last year. This years competition will feature a new Video category and will be judged by a board of Lake District Photographers and Film-makers. The winners of each category will enjoy ‘The Ultimate Lakeland Adventure Package’, a bespoke Lakeland break organised by the hoteliers and attraction members of the LDHA.

For more information about the campaign visit www.reallakedistrict.co.uk