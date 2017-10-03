Lake District Keeps Its Place At The Top Table Of England’s Best Michelin Star Restaurants

The Lake District has retained its named as one of the most prestigious foodie destinations in the UK, as well as being the best in the whole of the North West.

Cumbria’s position on the nationwide food map has been bolstered this year with The Forest Side at Grasmere and Hrishi at Gilpin Hotel & Lake House in Windermere retaining their one star, together with Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume in Cartmel continuing to boast two Michelin Stars.

Since setting up L’Enclume in 2002, restaurateur Simon Rogan has been honoured by the Michelin Guide every year since 2005. Last year saw new comers Gilpin Hotel & Lake House and The Forest Side gain their star for the first year.

Michelin star restaurants lure gastronomes from all corners of the globe and are famed for offering the crème de la crème of eating and dining experiences – particularly with international visitors.

While Cumbria is one of England’s largest counties it is also one of its least urbanised making its culinary prowess even more significant.

To celebrate the outstanding food and drink offering in Cumbria, Cumbria Tourism has launched their annual Food and Drink Guide. Introduced by restaurant proprietors, Liam and Kath Berney of the 3 AA Rosette The Cottage in the Wood near Keswick, the Food and Drink Guide showcases some of Cumbria’s best restaurants, pubs and local producers. A go to guide for visitors coming to Cumbria the Food and Drink Guide is distributed across the county as well as within a two and a half hour driving distance for visitors on their way to the county.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, said: “To have such a concentration of food excellence in the area is a prestigious honour for Cumbria’s restaurant industry. It also means our visitors and residents have the luxury of choice for somewhere special to dine that is among the most select company in the country.As well as quality restaurants, Cumbria is renowned for its original produce; Herdwick lamb, Cumberland sausage, sticky toffee pudding and Grasmere Gingerbread. The Food and Drink Guide is a staple publication for the millions of visitors coming to Cumbria each year and we’re proud to produce the extensive guide with our members”