Lakes Catering Maintenance Refit Windermere Yacht Club After Devastating Fire

In June 2016, the Windermere Yacht Club suffered a devastating fire causing extensive damage to the kitchen which forced the club to close its catering facilities. The local fire service brought the blaze under control quickly after Zoe Broughton (Club Stewardess) had tackled the fire in the first instance, the fire is believed to have been started by a deep fat fryer. The committee in place sought the help from a local business Lakes Catering Maintenance to support them in planning, designing and project managing the whole refit.

Leigh Howard from Lakes Catering together with Zoe and the committee members worked together to enhance the kitchen, prioritizing safety, function and future proofing the design to stand the test of time. The galley style kitchen was modernized with up to date equipment such as a Rational 10 grid Combi and a Blue Seal cookline sited under a new ventilation system complete with an integrated air input plenum on the front face of the extraction hood.

Once the insurance details were finalized Lakes Catering started work on the kitchen refurbishment immediately, in order to harness the demands of the season and the all scheduled events for the club members.

Lakes Catering reported that the kitchen was completed on time and on budget for May 2017 in time for the Clubs extensive racing program and the first social for the 17 Foot Class Yachts Dinner.

Lakes Catering MD Leigh Howard commented: ‘With a space limited in size we found the 3D design package we currently use to be a real assets, it gives clients a realistic sense of spatial awareness and a great visual insight of the finished product. This kind of service ensures we can deliver the right design outcome for clients.’

Leigh Howard added: “This was very satisfying job and to be able to support a local club which has around for well over 150 years, it’s such a great local facility and stunning location.’

