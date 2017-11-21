Lancashire Hotel’s Charity Night Hailed A Success

Lancashire Hotel’s Charity Night Hailed A SuccessA Lancashire hotel has hailed a recent charity evening gala a success following vital funds being raised for a regional charity that supports cancer research.

Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel, Preston, which staged the event to raise money for North West Cancer Research, raised a total of £3,325.09 on the evening which was match funded by Barclays bank which brought the grand total to £6,650.18.

Around 85 guests attended the event which was hosted by Bauer Radio’s Trevor Jordon and funds raised included money from ticket sales, a raffle and a silent auction with prizes that included a holiday to Spain and an 18-hole golf day for 4 people at the Belfry Hotel & Resort.

Representatives from the charity, which over the next five years has committed to funding more than £13million worth of life-saving research across the region, were present and Chief Executive Officer Alastair Richards said a few words on the night as the guest of honour. Following the event he said: “We are extremely grateful that Squire Hotels has chosen us as their charity of the year. Through events such as this charity ball, they have so far raised a fantastic amount, which will help us in our mission to fund and support life-saving cancer research right here in the North West.

“All money raised will help make significant inroads to our understanding of cancer and how better to diagnose, treat and prevent it. On behalf of everyone at North West Cancer Research I would like to thank all of the hotels staff and guests for their continued support.”

Squire Hotels, which is the group that owns the hotel, chose North West Cancer Research as its corporate charity at the beginning of the year and has carried out various fundraising challenges and events since the partnership began.

Giulia D’Ambrosio, group quality and training manager for Squire Hotels said: “We would like to thank everyone that got involved in our charity gala evening and made it a success and we are delighted with the amount of money that we managed to raise for North West Cancer Research.

“Unfortunately cancer is very close to the hearts of a lot of our members of staff and so to be able to support a subject that has affected so many in many different ways is a real privilege and as a group we’re proud to play a small part in supporting such a worthy cause.”