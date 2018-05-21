Last Chance To Enter 2018 UKHospitality Operations Managers Awards

Last Chance To Enter 2018 UKHospitality Operations Managers AwardsWith just a few weeks until deadline, the hospitality sector is being urged to make its nominations for the 2018 UKHospitality Operations Managers Awards.

The UKH Operations Managers Awards identifies and celebrates outstanding individuals running multi-site businesses within both the managed and the leased/franchised sectors of hospitality. These awards are unique in recognising the skills, insight and professionalism that the best operations managers bring to their businesses and to the industry.

The awards have evolved to represent the wider hospitality sector. Last year, Emma Deabill from Yo! Sushi and Yvonne Fraser from Greene King were crowned Area Manager and Business Development Manager of the Year respectively.

Past winners and finalists have gone onto senior roles in some of the sector’s leading companies and include Simon Longbottom, current Chief Executive of Stonegate. He said: “I’m proud to have won this award at an early stage in my career and can testify to the fact they provide a rigorous assessment of your own skills and competencies.

“The awards shine a light on a cohort of individuals that are driving the performance and reputation of the industry and I would encourage people to submit their nominations.”

Nick Bish, founder of the Operations Managers Awards, said: “The challenging entry papers take a day or two to complete and should be submitted by mid-June at the latest, so it’s worth nominating now so that individuals have time to show what they know and what they can do.

“Companies should look closely at their teams, spot their own champions and those who will benefit from being involved.”

The 20 Finalists will be revealed in late June and then enjoy a rigorous three-day Masterclass where the Finalists are immersed in leadership, strategy and personal development that leverages and polishes their own skill sets. They will then each spend a day in trade with one of the Mentor Judges.

The finals judging day on 15 October involves searching interviews from panels of leading industry professionals – testing the finalists’ knowledge, performance and potential. The winners are then revealed at a gala ceremony that same evening at London’s Pullman Hotel.

Nominations can be made online at www.opsawards.org.uk, with downloadable entry papers to be submitted any time before 20 June.