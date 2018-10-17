Last Chance to Enter Aviko’s Chef Hacks Competition

Only a few weeks remain for chefs and caterers to enter Aviko’s competition to find the UK’s best Chef Hack. The winner will be rewarded with £500, a month’s supply of Aviko products and the ultimate chef’s toolkit worth £350.

To enter, caterers and chefs can simply share their Chef Hacks before midnight on Friday 26th October 2018 by emailing laurad@jellybeancreative.co.uk. Entries will also be accepted via Twitter using #ChefHacks and mentioning @avikouk.

Mohammed Essa, Commercial Director UK and Ireland, Aviko, explains:

“With the deadline looming, this is chefs and caterers last chance to share their own Chef Hacks and be in with a chance of winning. Whether you have a recipe tip that saves valuable time in the kitchen or a tried and tested way for ensuring perfectly poached eggs every time, we want to hear your hacks!”

“Simply email your hacks or take to Twitter using #ChefHacks. We know our UK chefs and caterers are a fountain of knowledge, always finding the best solutions and this competition is a fantastic way to share this wisdom.”

The competition celebrates Aviko’s new Chef Hacks video series, available to view at www.aviko.co.uk. The series provides recipe inspiration for tapping into the latest taste trends from innovative vegan and vegetarian options to re-imagining comfort food classics.

Shared over the summer, Aviko is now encouraging chefs and caterers to share their own hacks and will reward the winner with £500, a month’s supply of all the Aviko products featured in the new videos and a chef’s toolkit comprising of an Oliver Harvey Chef’s Jacket, Naifu five-piece professional knife set along with a selection of kitchen essentials.

Mohammed adds:

“Rewarding the winner with a carefully crafted toolkit that will make their life that much easier in the kitchen seems like the fitting prize for the nation’s best Chef Hack. There are so many possible hacks for working in a kitchen and we know chefs and caterers will have picked up some ingenious ideas throughout their careers – good luck to all!”

Aviko has been the foodservice’s dedicated potato partner for over fifty years. As one of the biggest potato processors in the world, Aviko offers a range of chilled and frozen potato specialities made by chefs, for chefs including Hash Browns and innovative Hash Brown Bites, Premium Fries, Mash, Diced Sweet Potato and much more.

For more product information on Aviko’s extensive range call 0800 633 5611 or visit www.aviko.co.uk

For everything Aviko visit: www.twitter.com/avikouk