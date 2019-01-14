Latest European Data Reveals UK Hotel Market Struggles

The latest data released by UKHospitality, the single voice representing the UK’s hospitality sector, has revealed that the UK hotel market is underperforming compared to the EU average on every key metric. As we move into 2019, UKHospitality is urging the Government to foster an operating environment that enables the hotel market to thrive

and remain competitive against European counterparts.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Whilst we wait to review the full year figures for 2018, data showing the UK’s latest performance is a concern – particularly during a time of such great political and economic uncertainty. T

hese figures arrive at a time when an ill-advised proposition of a Tourist Tax remains a possibility, Business Rates continue to damage the growth of the hospitality sector as a whole and more clarity is desperately needed on the Brexit deal and future immigration system. The decisions made in Westminster in 2019 will have a significant impact on our sector and we are making every effort to ensure that the Government fully understands what the sector needs to fulfil its growth potential and continue its significant contribution to the UK’s economic and social wellbeing.”

Latest Hotel Data[1]:

Monthly results – RevPAR change by country November 2018 vs November 2017

o Euro average +4.5%

o UK +1.7%

Monthly results – Occupancy Rate change by country November 2018 vs November 2017

o Euro average +1.2%

o UK +0.6%

Monthly results – ADR change by country November 2018 vs November 2017

o Euro average +2.7%

o UK +1.0%

YTD results – RevPAR change by country November 2018 vs November 2017

o Euro average +4.1%

o UK +1.0%

YTD results – Occupancy Rate change by country November 2018 vs November 2017

o Euro average +1.0%

o UK +0.6%

YTD results – ADR change by country November 2018 vs November 2017

o Euro average +2.7%

o UK +1.1%