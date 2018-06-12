Lavender & Vanilla Scones

“We enjoyed these lavender & vanilla infused scones for LittlePod’s anniversary tea party at the Chelsea Physic Garden in Spring 2011. Lavender grows in abundance at LittlePod HQ, so we’re never short of a spring or two to use in the kitchen and this scone recipe has become one of our favourites.”

LittlePod founder Janet shares this recipe for the perfect scones with a twist:

225g/8oz plain flour pinch of salt 1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda 1/2 tsp of baking powder 40g/1.5oz butter or margarine 25g/1oz caster sugar 2 tbsp dried lavender 150ml/0.25 pint buttermilk 1 tsp LittlePod Pure vanilla extract milk for glazing

1. Sift the flour, salt, bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl. Cut the butter/margarine into cubes, add into the flour and rub in to a breadcrumb consistency. Mix in the sugar, lavender and vanilla extract.

2. Slowly add the buttermilk until a soft, manageable dough is formed. Knead lightly on a floured surface until smooth. Roll out until about 1.5cm thick and cut into rounds with a 5cm/2inch cutter.

3. Work the trimmings into a small round, flatten and cut across into 4 triangles. Place the scones on a warmed floured baking sheet. Brush the tops with milk.

4. Bake near the top of a preheated oven at 230°C/450°F, Gas mark 8 for about 10 minutes until well risen and golden, then cool on a wire tray.